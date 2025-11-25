Prop Firm Challenges Simulator





Why Choose Our Simulator?

🚀 Practice Like the Pros

"Fail in simulation, succeed in reality. Master prop firm rules before your funded account."

💡 Build Consistent Profits

Develop disciplined trading habits that pass the strictest prop firm evaluations.

💰 Save Thousands

One failed challenge can cost $500+. Our simulator costs less than one retake.

🎯 Gain Unfair Advantage

Know exactly how prop firms evaluate you. Practice under identical conditions.

Key Features Breakdown

📊 Real-Time Monitoring

Live balance, equity, and P&L tracking

Separate closed vs open P&L display

Win rate analysis and trade statistics

Progress bars and completion estimates

⚡ Complete Rule Enforcement

Profit target management

Daily & maximum drawdown protection

Minimum trading days requirement

Position size and stop loss compliance

Time limit countdowns

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Real-time violation alerts

Optional auto-trade closure

Customizable parameters for any prop firm

Multi-symbol support (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices)

Getting Started Guide









Step 1: Preparation

Close all existing trades before starting

Choose your challenge parameters

Set realistic goals matching your target prop firm

Step 2: Configuration

Set profit targets and drawdown limits

Configure trading day requirements

Adjust position size limits

Enable/disable commission simulation

Step 3: Execution

Use manual trading or attach your EAs

Monitor real-time statistics

Receive instant violation alerts

Track your progress continuously

Example FTMO 100K Challenge Setup:

Profit Target: $10,000

Max Drawdown: 10%

Minimum Trading Days: 10

Challenge Period: 30 days

SetFiles for 100k and 10K medium and advanced level

Pro Tips for Success

✅ Always close violating positions before starting new attempts

✅ Use the export feature with our Excel ProTrading Analytic Template

✅ Start with demo accounts to master the rules

✅ Utilize the pause feature during market closures

✅ Respect position size limits to avoid instant failures

✅ Track your trading days - one trade must open AND close to count

Supported Prop Firm Rules

✔ Account Balance (Any capital)

✔ Profit Targets (Any amount)

✔ Daily & Maximum Drawdown Limits

✔ Minimum Trading Days

✔ Time Limits (Calendar/Trading days)

✔ Stop Loss Requirements

✔ Position Size Limits

✔ Commission Simulation

✔ Weekend Trading Rules

✔ Single Trade Profit Limits

✔ Maximum Open Trades

Update to version 1.1 :





FAQ Section

Q: Does this work with my broker?

A: Yes! Compatible with any MT5 broker supporting EAs.

Q: Can I use it for live trading?

A: Absolutely! Works with both demo and live accounts.

Q: How accurate is the simulation?

A: We replicate exact prop firm rule enforcement and calculations.

Q: Is there ongoing support?

A: Yes, we provide continuous updates and professional support.

Q: Can I simulate specific prop firms?

A: Yes! We provide setfiles for FTMO, MFF, and others upon request.

