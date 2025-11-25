Prop Firm Challenges Simulator

Tired of losing hundreds of dollars on failed prop firm challenges? Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, allowing you to practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence before risking real money. Whether you're preparing for FTMO, MFF, or any other proprietary firm evaluation, our tool provides the exact same rule enforcement and risk management requirements.
Why Choose Our Simulator?
Develop disciplined trading habits that pass the strictest prop firm evaluations.
One failed challenge can cost $500+. Our simulator costs less than one retake.
Know exactly how prop firms evaluate you. Practice under identical conditions.
Key Features Breakdown
📊 Real-Time Monitoring
-
Live balance, equity, and P&L tracking
-
Separate closed vs open P&L display
-
Win rate analysis and trade statistics
-
Progress bars and completion estimates
⚡ Complete Rule Enforcement
-
Profit target management
-
Daily & maximum drawdown protection
-
Minimum trading days requirement
-
Position size and stop loss compliance
-
Time limit countdowns
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
-
Real-time violation alerts
-
Optional auto-trade closure
-
Customizable parameters for any prop firm
-
Multi-symbol support (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices)
Getting Started Guide
Step 1: Preparation
-
Close all existing trades before starting
-
Choose your challenge parameters
-
Set realistic goals matching your target prop firm
Step 2: Configuration
-
Set profit targets and drawdown limits
-
Configure trading day requirements
-
Adjust position size limits
-
Enable/disable commission simulation
Step 3: Execution
-
Use manual trading or attach your EAs
-
Monitor real-time statistics
-
Receive instant violation alerts
-
Track your progress continuously
Example FTMO 100K Challenge Setup:
-
Profit Target: $10,000
-
Max Drawdown: 10%
-
Minimum Trading Days: 10
-
Challenge Period: 30 days
SetFiles for 100k and 10K medium and advanced level : Clic her to download
Pro Tips for Success
✅ Always close violating positions before starting new attempts
✅ Use the export feature with our Excel ProTrading Analytic Template
✅ Start with demo accounts to master the rules
✅ Utilize the pause feature during market closures
✅ Respect position size limits to avoid instant failures
✅ Track your trading days - one trade must open AND close to count
Supported Prop Firm Rules
✔ Account Balance (Any capital)
✔ Profit Targets (Any amount)
✔ Daily & Maximum Drawdown Limits
✔ Minimum Trading Days
✔ Time Limits (Calendar/Trading days)
✔ Stop Loss Requirements
✔ Position Size Limits
✔ Commission Simulation
✔ Weekend Trading Rules
✔ Single Trade Profit Limits
✔ Maximum Open Trades
Update to version 1.1 :
We added Trade Management Panel to Monitor all active trades with instant P&L visibility and take action with smart closing options: all, profitable, losing, buy, or sell positions.
FAQ Section
Q: Does this work with my broker?
A: Yes! Compatible with any MT5 broker supporting EAs.
Q: Can I use it for live trading?
A: Absolutely! Works with both demo and live accounts.
Q: How accurate is the simulation?
A: We replicate exact prop firm rule enforcement and calculations.
Q: Is there ongoing support?
A: Yes, we provide continuous updates and professional support.
Q: Can I simulate specific prop firms?
A: Yes! We provide setfiles for FTMO, MFF, and others upon request.
