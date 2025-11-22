⛏️ Commodity Currencies — When Resources Decide Exchange Rates



💡 The Lesson

Some currencies don’t follow central banks or GDP reports — they follow commodities.

Oil, gold, iron, and wheat prices can make or break entire economies.

If you understand this link, you can predict major currency trends months ahead.

🌍 What Are Commodity Currencies?

These are currencies tied closely to a country’s natural exports:

🇨🇦 CAD (Canadian Dollar) → moves with oil prices

🇦🇺 AUD (Australian Dollar) → follows iron ore & gold

🇳🇿 NZD (New Zealand Dollar) → linked to dairy & agriculture

When commodity prices rise → export income grows → stronger currency.

When prices fall → trade revenue shrinks → weaker currency.

📈 Examples:

Oil surges from $70 → $90 → Canada’s exports boom → CAD strengthens.

Gold drops → Australia’s mining revenue falls → AUD weakens.

Global milk prices rise → demand for NZ dairy increases → NZD gains.

🏦 Why It Matters

Commodity economies depend heavily on global demand.

If China (a major importer) slows down, resource exporters suffer.

That’s why traders often use commodities as leading indicators for these currencies.

⚙️ Pro Tip — Track Key Correlations

AUD/USD ↔ Gold (XAU/USD) → Positive correlation

USD/CAD ↔ Oil (WTI/Brent) → Inverse correlation

NZD/USD ↔ Global Dairy Index → Positive correlation

When you see commodities move first, expect their currencies to follow.

🚀 Takeaway

Commodity currencies move with the world’s appetite for raw materials.

They rise in global booms and fall in global slowdowns.

So, if you can read commodity charts, you’re already halfway to reading the forex market.

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