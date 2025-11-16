🛒 Retail Sales — The Pulse of Consumer Spending



💡 The Lesson

If you want to know how healthy an economy really is, forget the headlines — look at retail sales.

They show how much people are actually spending, not just what they say they feel.

And because spending drives most of GDP, retail data can move currencies fast.

📊 What Are Retail Sales?

Retail Sales measure the total value of goods sold by retailers — from supermarkets to car dealers.

They’re reported monthly and adjusted for inflation to show real purchasing trends.

Rising sales → strong consumer demand → higher growth and inflation → stronger currency.

Falling sales → weaker demand → slower growth → weaker currency.

🏦 Why Traders Watch It Closely

Consumer spending makes up around 70% of U.S. GDP — and similar shares in other major economies.

When retail numbers beat forecasts, it signals momentum.

When they miss, it suggests people are cutting back — a warning sign for rate cuts ahead.

📈 Example:

U.S. Retail Sales expected: +0.3%

Actual: +0.8% → strong consumer demand → USD rises.

Next month: expected: +0.5%

Actual: –0.2% → spending slows → USD falls.

⚙️ Pro Tip — Watch “Core” Retail Sales

Core Retail Sales exclude volatile items like cars and fuel.

It gives a clearer picture of underlying spending strength — the kind central banks care about.

🚀 Takeaway

Retail sales are the heartbeat of economic growth.

They tell you if consumers are confident or cautious — long before GDP catches up.

When shoppers spend more, currencies rise.

When they stop, the slowdown begins.

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