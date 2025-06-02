How to Set Up and Test the AOT Bot MT5
Trading Systems

How to Set Up and Test the AOT Bot MT5

2 June 2025, 08:35
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
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1 627
AOT Bot Setup and Backtesting on MetaTrader 5

A quick and easy guide to help you set up and backtest the AOT Bot on MetaTrader 5— suitable for testing the strategy or preparing for prop firm challenges.


Step 1: Prepare Symbol Data

  1. Open MT5 Market Watch.

  2. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select “Show All”.

  3. This will download candle data for all symbols required by the bot.

Tip: Make sure all relevant symbols are visible to avoid missing data during backtesting.

AOT - MT5 - expert advisor: Show Symbol

Step 2: Set Up the Strategy Tester

  1. Press Ctrl+R or click the Strategy Tester icon in the MT5 toolbar.

  2. In the Strategy Tester panel, configure the following:

  • Expert: Select AOT Bot.

  • Symbol: Choose a currency pair (e.g., GBPAUD).

  • Model:

    • Use M1 OHLC for faster tests.

    • Choose Every tick based on real ticks for higher accuracy.

  • Date Range: Set a period of 3–4 years for more reliable results.

  • Deposit: Set your starting capital (e.g., $100,000 to simulate prop firm conditions).

AOT - MT5 - expert advisor: Strategy tester Setup

Step 3: Configure Trading Parameters

The AOT Bot can operate in two modes. This step is crucial depending on your test scenario:

Option 1: Single Instrument Test

  • Configure the bot to match the specific symbol selected in the Strategy Tester.
    AOT - MT5 - expert advisor: Single symbol test 1

AOT - MT5 - expert advisor: Single symbol test 2

    Option 2: Multiple Instrument Test

    • Enable the “Multiple Symbols” option in the bot settings to allow trades across multiple pairs.

    AOT - MT5 - expert advisor: Multiple symbols


    Position Sizing Options

    • Fixed Lot Size: Set a constant lot size per trade.
      • Example: This set will make the trade open with fixed lot = 0.2 for every entry signal: 

    • Auto Lot Size: Enable automatic lot sizing based on your account balance for dynamic risk management.

      • Auto Lot Size (Dynamic Position Sizing): Enable Auto Lot Size to let the bot automatically adjust position size based on your account balance—ideal for dynamic risk management across different capital sizes.
      • Lot Size to Trade = Lot Size Value × (Your Actual Capital / Standard Capital for Calculation)

      • Example:
        Let’s say you set: 

        • Lot Size Value = 0.2

        • Standard Capital for Calculation = $10,000

        Then:

        • If your account balance is $10,000, the bot will trade 0.2 lots.

        • If your account balance is $5,000, the bot will scale down and trade 0.1 lots.

        • If your account balance is $20,000, the bot will scale up and trade 0.4 lots.

        🧠 This ensures your risk per trade scales proportionally with your capital.

      ⚙️ Choose the sizing that best reflects your trading style or challenge requirements.


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