How to Set Up and Test the AOT Bot MT5

A quick and easy guide to help you set up and backtest the AOT Bot on MetaTrader 5— suitable for testing the strategy or preparing for prop firm challenges.

Step 1: Prepare Symbol Data

Open MT5 Market Watch. Right-click anywhere in the Market Watch window and select “Show All”. This will download candle data for all symbols required by the bot.

✅ Tip: Make sure all relevant symbols are visible to avoid missing data during backtesting.



Step 2: Set Up the Strategy Tester

Press Ctrl+R or click the Strategy Tester icon in the MT5 toolbar. In the Strategy Tester panel, configure the following:

Expert: Select AOT Bot .

Symbol: Choose a currency pair (e.g., GBPAUD ).

Model: Use M1 OHLC for faster tests. Choose Every tick based on real ticks for higher accuracy.

Date Range: Set a period of 3–4 years for more reliable results.

Deposit: Set your starting capital (e.g., $100,000 to simulate prop firm conditions).





Step 3: Configure Trading Parameters

The AOT Bot can operate in two modes. This step is crucial depending on your test scenario:

Option 1: Single Instrument Test

Configure the bot to match the specific symbol selected in the Strategy Tester.











Option 2: Multiple Instrument Test

Enable the “Multiple Symbols” option in the bot settings to allow trades across multiple pairs.













Position Sizing Options

Fixed Lot Size: Set a constant lot size per trade.

Example: This set will make the trade open with fixed lot = 0.2 for every entry signal:

Auto Lot Size: Enable automatic lot sizing based on your account balance for dynamic risk management.

Auto Lot Size (Dynamic Position Sizing): Enable Auto Lot Size to let the bot automatically adjust position size based on your account balance—ideal for dynamic risk management across different capital sizes.



to let the bot automatically adjust position size based on your account balance—ideal for dynamic risk management across different capital sizes.

Lot Size to Trade = Lot Size Value × (Your Actual Capital / Standard Capital for Calculation)



Example:

Let’s say you set: Lot Size Value = 0.2 Standard Capital for Calculation = $10,000 Then: If your account balance is $10,000 , the bot will trade 0.2 lots . If your account balance is $5,000 , the bot will scale down and trade 0.1 lots . If your account balance is $20,000 , the bot will scale up and trade 0.4 lots . 🧠 This ensures your risk per trade scales proportionally with your capital.



⚙️ Choose the sizing that best reflects your trading style or challenge requirements.



