Trend Tracer Pro v1.35 Input Reference & Usage Guide

This document walks through every user-configurable input, groups related settings, and adds practical tips so you can deploy or optimise the EA with confidence.

This document walks through every user-configurable input, groups related settings, and adds practical tips so you can deploy or optimise the EA with confidence.

EntryTime — default “01:05”.

The very first minute (broker-server time) when the EA is allowed to open a trade.

ExitTime — default “22:50”.

Last minute when the EA may force-close a trade (only if the next switch is turned on).

EnableExitTime — default true.

Switches the automatic close-at-ExitTime feature on or off.

Schedule — default SCHED_DAILY.

Options: SCHED_DAILY, SCHED_WEEKLY, SCHED_MONTHLY.

Defines how often the Entry/Exit rules repeat.

When you choose SCHED_WEEKLY you also use:

– EntryDayOfWeek (default Monday)

– ExitDayOfWeek (default Friday)

When you choose SCHED_MONTHLY you instead use:

– EntryDayOfMonth (default 1)

– ExitDayOfMonth (default 28)