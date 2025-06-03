Trend Tracer Pro v1.35 Input Reference & Usage Guide

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139664?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3atrend+tracer+pro
Official parameter breakdown for Trend Tracer Pro EA
CONTENTS
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Schedule & Trading Window
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Trade Parameters
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Trade Limits
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Swap Management
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Risk Management (SL / TP)
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Trailing Stop
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Break-Even Stop
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Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)
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Moving-Average Filter
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General Settings
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Quick-Start Set-ups
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Troubleshooting & FAQ
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Change Log
1 · Schedule & Trading Window
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EntryTime — default “01:05”.
The very first minute (broker-server time) when the EA is allowed to open a trade.
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ExitTime — default “22:50”.
Last minute when the EA may force-close a trade (only if the next switch is turned on).
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EnableExitTime — default true.
Switches the automatic close-at-ExitTime feature on or off.
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Schedule — default SCHED_DAILY.
Options: SCHED_DAILY, SCHED_WEEKLY, SCHED_MONTHLY.
Defines how often the Entry/Exit rules repeat.
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When you choose SCHED_WEEKLY you also use:
– EntryDayOfWeek (default Monday)
– ExitDayOfWeek (default Friday)
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When you choose SCHED_MONTHLY you instead use:
– EntryDayOfMonth (default 1)
– ExitDayOfMonth (default 28)
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HourAdjustment — integer −23 … +23, default 0.
Adds or subtracts whole hours from both EntryTime and ExitTime – handy when your broker shifts time-zone.
Tip: If EntryTime is later than ExitTime (e.g. 22:00 → 06:00) the EA treats the span as an overnight window.
2 · Trade Parameters
2.1 Direction
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TradeDirection — choose BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, BOTH (default BUY_ONLY).
Restricts which side the EA may trade.
2.2 Lot Sizing (choose one LotMode)
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LOT_FIXED – Always place LotSize (default 0.10).
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LOT_FIXED_INCREMENT – Start with LotSize, add LotIncrement (0.01 by default) every time balance grows by BalanceIncrementAmount (1 000 by default).
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LOT_BALANCE_MATCH – Match exposure so position notional ≈ Balance × ExposureMultiplier (default 1.0).
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LOT_FIXED_BALANCE_MATCH – Same idea, but compare to FixedBalance (10 000) instead of live balance.
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LOT_RISK_PERCENT – Risk RiskPerTradePercent of account equity per trade (1 % by default) – requires a non-zero stop-loss distance.
3 · Trade Limits
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TotalOpenTradeLimit — default 0 (means unlimited).
Caps the number of simultaneous positions the EA may keep open. DCA sub-trades are exempt from the limit.
4 · Swap Management
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EnableSwapFilter — default false. Turn it on to activate one of two behaviours below.
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SwapBehavior — choose:
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SWAP_ALLOW_POSITIVE_ONLY (default) – blocks any new position that would earn negative swap.
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SWAP_CLOSE_ON_NEGATIVE – if a live trade turns negative on swap, close it immediately.
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5 · Risk Management (SL / TP)
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StopLossDist — default 0 (off). The distance from entry where the stop-loss will be placed.
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StopLossUnit — UNIT_POINTS or UNIT_PERCENT (default).
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TakeProfitDist — default 0 (off). The distance where the take-profit will be placed.
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TakeProfitUnit — same unit choices as SL.
Critical: If you run LOT_RISK_PERCENT, you must set a non-zero StopLossDist; otherwise the EA falls back to your broker’s minimum lot size.
6 · Trailing Stop
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TrailingTrigger — profit distance that starts trailing (0 = off).
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TrailingDistance — gap the stop follows behind price once trailing is active.
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TrailingStopUnit — points or percent (same idea as above).
7 · Break-Even Stop
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BreakEvenTrigger — profit threshold that moves SL to break-even (0 = off).
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BreakEvenDistance — how far into profit the new SL will sit.
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BreakEvenUnit — points or percent.
Guideline: Keep BreakEvenTrigger larger than BreakEvenDistance so you don’t push the stop too early.
8 · Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)
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DCANumIntervals — how many equal-sized sub-trades to break a position into (0 = DCA disabled).
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DCARangePercent — total percentage span across which those sub-trades will be layered.
Example: 3 intervals and 1.5 % range → trade #2 and #3 open ±0.75 % from the first trade.
9 · Moving-Average Filter
9.1 Filter Modes
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MA_BUY_ABOVE_SELL_BELOW – trend-following (default).
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MA_BUY_BELOW_SELL_ABOVE – contrarian.
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MA_CROSSOVER_MA2_OVER_MA1 – This will trade every cross of MA-2 crossing MA-1.
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MA_DIRECTIONAL_CROSSOVER – open immediately on the crossover bar (direction flipped for symmetry).
9.2 Per-MA Settings
Each moving average lets you set:
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Timeframe (defaults: MA-1 = Daily, MA-2 = Hourly)
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Period (0 = MA disabled)
10 · General Settings
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MagicNumber — default 5052025. Unique ID so the EA can recognise its own trades.
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PositionComment — default text “Trend Tracer Pro” that appears in order comments.
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HourAdjustment — listed again here for convenience (see Section 1).