Trend Tracer Pro v1.35 Input Reference & Usage Guide
Trading Strategies

Trend Tracer Pro v1.35 Input Reference & Usage Guide

3 June 2025, 16:02
Oasis Capital Markets Limited
Henry Robin Roe
0
386

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139664?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3atrend+tracer+pro

Official parameter breakdown for Trend Tracer Pro EA

This document walks through every user-configurable input, groups related settings, and adds practical tips so you can deploy or optimise the EA with confidence.

CONTENTS

  1. Schedule & Trading Window

  2. Trade Parameters

  3. Trade Limits

  4. Swap Management

  5. Risk Management (SL / TP)

  6. Trailing Stop

  7. Break-Even Stop

  8. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)

  9. Moving-Average Filter

  10. General Settings

  11. Quick-Start Set-ups

  12. Troubleshooting & FAQ

  13. Change Log

1 · Schedule & Trading Window

  • EntryTime — default “01:05”.
    The very first minute (broker-server time) when the EA is allowed to open a trade.

  • ExitTime — default “22:50”.
    Last minute when the EA may force-close a trade (only if the next switch is turned on).

  • EnableExitTime — default true.
    Switches the automatic close-at-ExitTime feature on or off.

  • Schedule — default SCHED_DAILY.
    Options: SCHED_DAILY, SCHED_WEEKLY, SCHED_MONTHLY.
    Defines how often the Entry/Exit rules repeat.

  • When you choose SCHED_WEEKLY you also use:
    EntryDayOfWeek (default Monday)
    ExitDayOfWeek (default Friday)

  • When you choose SCHED_MONTHLY you instead use:
    EntryDayOfMonth (default 1)
    ExitDayOfMonth (default 28)

  • HourAdjustment — integer −23 … +23, default 0.
    Adds or subtracts whole hours from both EntryTime and ExitTime – handy when your broker shifts time-zone.

Tip: If EntryTime is later than ExitTime (e.g. 22:00 → 06:00) the EA treats the span as an overnight window.

2 · Trade Parameters

2.1 Direction

  • TradeDirection — choose BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, BOTH (default BUY_ONLY).
    Restricts which side the EA may trade.

2.2 Lot Sizing (choose one LotMode)

  • LOT_FIXED – Always place LotSize (default 0.10).

  • LOT_FIXED_INCREMENT – Start with LotSize, add LotIncrement (0.01 by default) every time balance grows by BalanceIncrementAmount (1 000 by default).

  • LOT_BALANCE_MATCH – Match exposure so position notional ≈ Balance × ExposureMultiplier (default 1.0).

  • LOT_FIXED_BALANCE_MATCH – Same idea, but compare to FixedBalance (10 000) instead of live balance.

  • LOT_RISK_PERCENT – Risk RiskPerTradePercent of account equity per trade (1 % by default) – requires a non-zero stop-loss distance.

    3 · Trade Limits

    • TotalOpenTradeLimit — default 0 (means unlimited).
      Caps the number of simultaneous positions the EA may keep open. DCA sub-trades are exempt from the limit.

    4 · Swap Management

    • EnableSwapFilter — default false. Turn it on to activate one of two behaviours below.

    • SwapBehavior — choose:

      • SWAP_ALLOW_POSITIVE_ONLY (default) – blocks any new position that would earn negative swap.

      • SWAP_CLOSE_ON_NEGATIVE – if a live trade turns negative on swap, close it immediately.

    5 · Risk Management (SL / TP)

    • StopLossDist — default 0 (off). The distance from entry where the stop-loss will be placed.

    • StopLossUnitUNIT_POINTS or UNIT_PERCENT (default).

    • TakeProfitDist — default 0 (off). The distance where the take-profit will be placed.

    • TakeProfitUnit — same unit choices as SL.

    Critical: If you run LOT_RISK_PERCENT, you must set a non-zero StopLossDist; otherwise the EA falls back to your broker’s minimum lot size.

    6 · Trailing Stop

    • TrailingTrigger — profit distance that starts trailing (0 = off).

    • TrailingDistance — gap the stop follows behind price once trailing is active.

    • TrailingStopUnit — points or percent (same idea as above).

    7 · Break-Even Stop

    • BreakEvenTrigger — profit threshold that moves SL to break-even (0 = off).

    • BreakEvenDistance — how far into profit the new SL will sit.

    • BreakEvenUnit — points or percent.

    Guideline: Keep BreakEvenTrigger larger than BreakEvenDistance so you don’t push the stop too early.

    8 · Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)

    • DCANumIntervals — how many equal-sized sub-trades to break a position into (0 = DCA disabled).

    • DCARangePercent — total percentage span across which those sub-trades will be layered.

    Example: 3 intervals and 1.5 % range → trade #2 and #3 open ±0.75 % from the first trade.

    9 · Moving-Average Filter

    9.1 Filter Modes

    • MA_BUY_ABOVE_SELL_BELOW – trend-following (default).

    • MA_BUY_BELOW_SELL_ABOVE – contrarian.

    • MA_CROSSOVER_MA2_OVER_MA1 – This will trade every cross of MA-2 crossing MA-1.

    • MA_DIRECTIONAL_CROSSOVER – open immediately on the crossover bar (direction flipped for symmetry).

    9.2 Per-MA Settings

    Each moving average lets you set:

    • Timeframe (defaults: MA-1 = Daily, MA-2 = Hourly)

    • Period (0 = MA disabled)

    10 · General Settings

    • MagicNumber — default 5052025. Unique ID so the EA can recognise its own trades.

    • PositionComment — default text “Trend Tracer Pro” that appears in order comments.

    • HourAdjustment — listed again here for convenience (see Section 1).