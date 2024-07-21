Review of trades made by Prop GT Expert Advisor from July 15 to 19, 2024

Today I am presenting a review of trades made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor on the EURUSD currency pair for the week from July 15 to 19, 2024.





Fig. 1. Trades for the week from July 15 to 19.

This week, the Prop GT Expert Advisor opened three trades. All three trades closed with profit. The total profit for the week amounted to $1641. Now let's look at these trades in more detail.





Fig. 2. EURUSD BUY 44.59, OpenPrice =1.09049, Profit = +$891.

The first trade of the week was opened on July 17. On the chart you can see how a strong level at 1.09049 was formed on July 16. An attempt to overcome this level on July 16 ended with a sharp fall, which confirmed its strength. The next day, July 17, when approaching this level again, the Prop GT Expert Advisor opened a trade to buy.

It is important to note that the price did not give the expected impulse movement and traded near the level. In this situation, the EA reacted quickly and closed the trade, fixing a profit of $891. This action demonstrates the ability of Prop GT to adapt to market conditions and fix profit in time, minimizing potential losses and showing excellent results.





Fig. 3. EURUSD BUY 11.35, OpenPrice =1.09294, Profit = +$783.

The second trade of the week was opened at the resistance level of 1.09294. This level was formed on July 15 and became the maximum value this week. The Prop GT Expert Advisor, having analyzed the market and determined the significance of this level, opened a buy trade when the price approaches 1.09294.

After opening the trade, a strong impulsive movement followed, which confirmed the importance and strength of the resistance level. The price quickly went up, allowing the EA to lock in profits. Prop GT closed the trade in a timely manner, providing a profit of $783.





Fig 4. EURUSD BUY 17.82, OpenPrice =1.09456, Profit = +267$.

The third trade this week again demonstrated the ability of the Prop GT Expert Advisor to adapt to market conditions. After opening a trade to buy, based on a sharp impulse movement, the continuation of the upward trend was expected. However, the market behaved differently.

Prop GT Expert Advisor quickly assessed the situation and recognized that the market conditions were favorable for a change of trend. In this situation, the Expert Advisor decided to close the trade, having fixed the profit of 263$.

This trade clearly demonstrates how the Prop GT Expert Advisor effectively adapts to changing market conditions. Thanks to this, even when the trend changes, it is able to fix the profit in time and avoid losses. In this case, if the profit had not been fixed in time, the market would have continued to fall, which would have led to losses. However, thanks to Prop GT algorithms, another profitable trade was obtained.

Despite the fact that only three trades were opened this week, the most important thing is that all of them brought profit. This indicates a high level of efficiency and reliability of the Prop GT Expert Advisor. When trading on their own, traders often face the problem of opening unnecessary trades, which can lead to unnecessary losses. Using the Prop GT Expert Advisor, you get rid of this problem, because the algorithms of the EA carefully analyze the market and open trades only if there are high chances of profit.

Thus, Prop GT not only helps to minimize risks, but also provides a stable income, which makes it an indispensable tool for any trader seeking success in the market.





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