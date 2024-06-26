📈 Review of trades made by the Prop GT Expert Advisor on June 26, 2024 📈

Today the Expert Advisor made 2 trades for selling, the profit amounted to $1792. Thus, for one day the Expert Advisor brought +1.7% to the deposit on FTMO account.

In trading, the most important quality is discipline. There is no need to make unnecessary trades. All you need is to follow your rules and control the risks, which is perfectly handled by the Prop GT Expert Advisor.

Using the Prop GT Expert Advisor on Prop Firm accounts shows how following a disciplined strategy can minimize risks and increase profits. Adherence to established rules and algorithms allows the EA to effectively manage trades. This approach contributes to consistent profits, which is critical to the successful completion of Prop Firms Challenges.

The Expert Advisor can be used both on a personal account and on the accounts of Prop Firms. You can install the Expert Advisor by clicking the link







