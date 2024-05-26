📈 Trading results of the Prop GT Expert Advisor on FTMO account for May 20-24📈

During this week the Expert Advisor made 9 trades, 8 of which were profitable. The profit of the EA is 2.85%, which is excellent for the Prop Firm's account for the trading week.

When you trade on Prop Firm accounts, you should not forget about controlling drawdowns in order not to lose your account, with which Prop GT Expert Advisor coped perfectly. The Expert Advisor closed a losing trade in time, preventing a daily drawdown of 5%, thus saving the account.

I remind you that you can set your own acceptable risk or use the default settings. Share your results this week in the chat, and for those who are not using the EA yet, you can install it







