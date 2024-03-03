Master EA trustfultrading

This blog post serves to document the Master EA trading system.



The EA can be purchased here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113890



Contact:









Set files and full PDF documentation available down below.





Strategies:

The following strategies come with set files so you can test and trade them with the MasterEA. Keep in mind that the MasterEA is able to trade many more strategies due to its building block approach. Read more about it in the PDF documentation.

You use the strategies and the EA at your own risk, even if they have a nice looking equity graph, it doesn't mean they will work that way in the future.



The time zone for the settings is GMT+2. If you use a broker with a different time zone, you will need to adjust the range start and closing times.



Setup the EA on 4 different symbols to trade all strategies at the same time. Set files for the first strategy are attached at the end of the blog post.

I'll send you the remaining set files after your purchase. Just contact me, and I'll be happy to help you set it up.





Range breakout in USDJPY

This is a simple breakout trading system with a moving average filter. Backtest period is 01.01.2012 - 01.05.2025.















HighLow breakout

This is a simple breakout trading system based on market structure. Backtest period is 01.01.2012 - 01.05.2025.











Morning breakout

This is a breakout trading system for GOLD. Backtest period is 01.01.2012 - 01.05.2025.









Week start

This is a breakout trading system with a reversed moving average filter. Backtest period is 01.01.2012 - 01.05.2025.













Some additional screenshots:























































