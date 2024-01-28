Trust in Backtests but Control with Fowardtests

Everyone who starts with trading, looks at entry patterns first. How to recognize a situation on the market, when we can open a position which will be a win?

There are so many ideas on the market and from my experience 10x more effort is going into a recoverying strategy for cases, when the entry pattern leads us to a loosing situation. Anyway, for this article I would like to take a Price Action pattern with two consecutive higher-highs and two consecutive higher lows as an entry criterion.

As shown in the setup above, the bot is waiting for two highs where the second is higher than the first (higher-high). Same for the lows: we wait for two higher lows. As soon as the price breaks the level of the higher-high, we open a position. That's it. No woodoo.





Next let's see what to do with this trade now.

Step 2: Trade Management and First Optimization



The question where to exit this trade is not so easy to be answered. 10 Million Gurus will tell something like "bro, just use the previous lower-low as the Stop-Loss. And some previous fractal for take-Profit". This is a good idea. So let' define the following:

Take-Profit is: entry price + dTP where dTP is the amount of points between the entry price and the envisioned Take profit level (e.g. previous Higher high).

Stop-Loss is: entry price - dSL, where dSL is the amount of points between the entry price and the envisioned Stop Loss level (e.g. last Lower-Low).

Next we tell the optimizer to try different values for dTP and dSL. Maybe 0.5*dTP is the best TP price or maybe it's 5*dTP?

In my strategies I usually not just scale the dTP and dSL ranges but do also set restrictions on the minimal and maximum required distances between two Highs or two Lows. The optimizer can handle all of these parameters.



Step3: Fighting Overfitting



I guess you too have met an overfitted trading strategy, which was performing 100% per month in the backtest but blew up all accounts after 4 weeks of trading. We want to avoid that!





People who start learning machine learning, run in their first days into the so called overfitting problem. This means, that the learner finds a solution which works only for the training dataset.

Imagine following analogue situation: