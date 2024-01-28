Compact Trade Manager

For anyone here who's looking for a compact and efficient Trading Manager. It's available in the MQL5 market but for MT4 only. I'm currently using it for all my trades due to its performance tracking and automated features:



- Auto Support and Resistance based on recent day, week, and month highs and lows

- Can also enable the feature to automatically place buy or sell orders on the Support and resistance zones

- Auto Risk-to-Reward

- Automatic calculations of breakeven and display it on the chart as a horizontal line

- Trailing by ATR

- Trailing by PIPS

- Smart buttons for Limit and Stop order placement

- Performance Tracking

- Easy adjustments of TP SL

- Average holding time for buy or sell orders

- Total calculation of buy and sell lots

- Total calculation of all TP SL on open orders

- Risk management based on percent or amount

- Auto TP SL on newly open or all opened orders

- Supports mobile MT4 Notification when the symbol price touches the support or resistance zone. Product link: https://bit.ly/TradeWiseEA

Trading Interface:







Also supports automatic increase and decrease of lot size if TP or SL is reached based on the 30 Trades Compounding Challenge made by The YouTuber The Moving Average :





FAQ for 30 Trades Compounding Challenge: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754891

Just make sure to enable the 30 Trades Compounding Challenge on the EA's Settings.

If you have questions or a specific feature you want to add feel free to PM me or reply to this thread.





