How To Trade Properly With GOLD ID

How and when to activate Close Partial Far Loss:

A. Close Partial Far loss is activated if the signal shows the opposite direction to the current trend.

Example :

1. AI Signal = buy

2. Current Daily (D1) trend = Sell

3. Activate close partial far loss to reduce drawdown

Note: Stoploss can be disabled in this case because GOLD ID will close the position automatically if there is an opposite signal.





B. However, if AI Signal=Current Trend, it is highly recommended to deactivate Close Partial Far loss and only activate Stoploss to generate maximum profit. If the profit has reached 30-50$, click close all button. NOTE: + GOLD ID setfile are already available at the bottom of this blog, you just need to download it.

+ The file set is not absolute, you can make changes according to your needs.





