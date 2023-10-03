How To Trade Properly With GOLD ID

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How and when to activate Close Partial Far Loss:
A. Close Partial Far loss is activated if the signal shows the opposite direction to the current trend.
Example :
1. AI Signal = buy
2. Current Daily (D1) trend = Sell
3. Activate close partial far loss to reduce drawdown
Note: Stoploss can be disabled in this case because GOLD ID will close the position automatically if there is an opposite signal.
B. However, if AI Signal=Current Trend, it is highly recommended to deactivate Close Partial Far loss and only activate Stoploss to generate maximum profit. If the profit has reached 30-50$, click close all button.
NOTE:
+ GOLD ID setfile are already available at the bottom of this blog, you just need to download it.
+ The file set is not absolute, you can make changes according to your needs.
Files: