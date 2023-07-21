Model Pro MT4 | Trend neutral network

Model Pro MT4
Trend neural network | Game changer EA
"We cannot change the past, but we can start today to make a better tomorrow"
Limp Bizkit
The work of Model Pro EA is based on the principles of neural network. Analyzing large volumes of trading data, the Expert Advisor recognizes reversal patterns and generates signals for trading towards of the main trend, and therefore allows to achieve as much as 90% of profitable trades. The use of machine learning in the neural network causes Model Pro to use relative trading levels calculated in each case instead of standard points. The combination of Stoploss, Breakeven option, Trailing Stop and Split (partial position closing) for each trade allows to fully control risks, reliably protect the deposit from significant losses and, at the same time, maximize profits.
Key features
Risk-free strategy
One position at a time
Risk based stoploss
Relative (pattern based) trading levels
Trailing stop, breakeven and split systems
Optimized for GBPUSD H1 on real ticks 2016-2023, backtested in 2012-2023
Guidelines
Default: GBPUSD H1, 3% risk per trade
Account type: any
Balance: $100+
Leverages: 1:30+
It is planned to add applicable trading pairs after extended testing.
Market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102513
Strategy tester 2016-2023 https://youtu.be/dBqL9wD1ZE8
Trades 2016-2023 https://youtu.be/_izCMvaGexk
Telegram https://t.me/smartforexlab