Model Pro MT4 | Trend neutral network

Trend neural network | Game changer EA

"We cannot change the past, but we can start today to make a better tomorrow"

Limp Bizkit





The work of Model Pro EA is based on the principles of neural network. Analyzing large volumes of trading data, the Expert Advisor recognizes reversal patterns and generates signals for trading towards of the main trend, and therefore allows to achieve as much as 90% of profitable trades. The use of machine learning in the neural network causes Model Pro to use relative trading levels calculated in each case instead of standard points. The combination of Stoploss, Breakeven option, Trailing Stop and Split (partial position closing) for each trade allows to fully control risks, reliably protect the deposit from significant losses and, at the same time, maximize profits.





Key features

Risk-free strategy

One position at a time

Risk based stoploss

Relative (pattern based) trading levels

Trailing stop, breakeven and split systems

Optimized for GBPUSD H1 on real ticks 2016-2023, backtested in 2012-2023





Guidelines

Default: GBPUSD H1, 3% risk per trade

Account type: any

Balance: $100+

Leverages: 1:30+





It is planned to add applicable trading pairs after extended testing.





Market https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102513

Strategy tester 2016-2023 https://youtu.be/dBqL9wD1ZE8

Trades 2016-2023 https://youtu.be/_izCMvaGexk

Telegram https://t.me/smartforexlab