0601 Arrange long orders in advance at 0529, confirm the trend channel at the daily line level, adjust the structure and

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At 0529, I have reminded everyone that the daily line is still in an upward channel, facing the confirmation of the trend line's retracement, and the reversal wave uses its strength to tell us the confirmation of the retracement.
Today, the adjustment structure of M30 continues to increase positions, and the current orders are successfully set up to protect the capital and loss...
The picture shows the entry order with a 30-minute structure, and two entry points for 1 minute. There is a point where it is impossible to confirm whether there is no increase.....
That's it for the time being, when the trend comes, I hope to reap a wave, if not, it doesn't matter to minimize the risk...
Follow-up operations, under the condition that the structure remains unchanged, take advantage of the trend...