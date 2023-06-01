Analytics & Forecasts

0601 Arrange long orders in advance at 0529, confirm the trend channel at the daily line level, adjust the structure and

1 June 2023, 18:06
Kaijun Wang
Kaijun Wang
0
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Today, the adjustment structure of M30 continues to increase positions, and the current orders are successfully set up to protect the capital and loss...


The picture shows the entry order with a 30-minute structure, and two entry points for 1 minute. There is a point where it is impossible to confirm whether there is no increase.....


That's it for the time being, when the trend comes, I hope to reap a wave, if not, it doesn't matter to minimize the risk...


Follow-up operations, under the condition that the structure remains unchanged, take advantage of the trend...



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