Guidance of my EA

Expert Advisor Guide



Are you ready to unlock the potential of the Forex market and enhance your trading strategy? Look no further! My state-of-the-art Forex robot is designed to assist traders in making the best possible decisions, aiming to maximize performance in the dynamic world of currency trading.



Please note that trading involves risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results.



It's essential to exercise caution and employ risk management while using my Forex robot.









Primary features:



Smart Decision-Making: My Forex robot employs advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology to analyze market conditions and trends. My EA continuously strives to make intelligent decisions based on extensive market analysis and historical data.

My Forex robot employs advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology to analyze market conditions and trends. My EA continuously strives to make intelligent decisions based on extensive market analysis and historical data. Reliable Performance: With its exceptional track record, this Forex robot has gained recognition among traders worldwide. Backed by a team of experts in algorithmic trading, it is equipped to adapt to changing market conditions, providing you with a competitive edge.



With its exceptional track record, this Forex robot has gained recognition among traders worldwide. Backed by a team of experts in algorithmic trading, it is equipped to adapt to changing market conditions, providing you with a competitive edge. Range Trading Expertise: Robot specializes in Range Trading, leveraging the volatility and price movements within specific market ranges. Through meticulous analysis, it identifies optimal entry and exit points, aiming to capitalize on price fluctuations and generate consistent returns.



Robot specializes in Range Trading, leveraging the volatility and price movements within specific market ranges. Through meticulous analysis, it identifies optimal entry and exit points, aiming to capitalize on price fluctuations and generate consistent returns. Price Increase for Sustainability: As a responsible provider, we have implemented a price increase mechanism to combat overpopulation in the market over time. By maintaining a limited number of users, we ensure that our clients continue to receive top-notch support and maximize their trading potential.



As a responsible provider, we have implemented a price increase mechanism to combat overpopulation in the market over time. By maintaining a limited number of users, we ensure that our clients continue to receive top-notch support and maximize their trading potential. Prop Firm Challenges: Looking to pass prop firm challenges? My Forex robot is designed to help you meet and conquer these challenges. By providing a reliable and efficient trading tool, it assists traders in meeting the strict requirements and achieving consistent performance to succeed in prop firm evaluations.







The EA should be placed on only one chart, and it doesn’t matter which one, as it handles the appropriate symbol and timeframe automatically.

For trading multiple symbols, enter them in the inputs and exclude any suffix or prefix.

Make sure that you enabled the "Allow Algo Trading" check box















Expert Advisor Input Guide

This guide provides an explanation of each input parameter for EA, helping you to configure it effectively for your trading strategy.

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Set symbols for trading: defines the list of currency pairs the EA is configured to trade

Specify main magic number: assigns a unique identifier to distinguish trades opened by this EA

Set commentary for EA orders: allows a custom label to be attached to each order for reference or reporting





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Use only one trade per symbol: if enabled, prevents the EA from opening multiple trades on the same pair simultaneously

Specify min distance between trades (in points): sets a required spacing between entries on the same symbol to reduce trade clustering





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Lot calculation method setup: selects the approach used for determining trade volume — balance-based, fixed size, or risk-based





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Specify allowed maximum drawdown to avoid new trades: stops the EA from initiating new trades when account drawdown reaches the defined threshold

Apply close on drawdown: automatically closes all existing positions if drawdown exceeds the specified limit





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Specify max daily losing trade count: defines the maximum number of losing trades allowed per day before the EA halts further operations





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Activate splitting orders into x TP levels: enables the feature to divide a single trade into multiple partial take-profits

Specify number of orders to split main order: determines how many segments the EA will divide the original trade into when order splitting is active