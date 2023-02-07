Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts of January 2023

At the end of the second month of winter and after the end of all Christmas season holidays, working days continue. It will be important for many to achieve stability of earnings when investing their savings — February is a short month in terms of the number of days — and, most importantly, to have time to correctly select suitable stable PAMM accounts for the portfolio, while PAMM managers must show the most positive results in such a short period.

Read how the top FXOpen PAMM providers performed in January 2023 in our new review.

As of February 1, 2023, investments amounted to 1,998,554.00 USD on 127 PAMM accounts (according to Investflow monitoring statistics).

FXOpen’s TOP-10 January 2023 PAMM Accounts

Pandorum has been trading for almost 3 years at FXOpen — since June 2020. They trade confidently, risks are moderate, while drawdowns are low. The maximum drawdown during the existence of the account is 28.52%. In general, the provider started the year successfully. In January, they were able to earn 21.54% with a maximum drawdown of 7.67% and a deposit load of about 20%. At the time of writing the review, there is no floating drawdown observed. From the very beginning, the trader chose the following currency pairs for trading: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, and AUDNZD. An investor can join the account with an amount of 1 USD...More info: blog FXOpen











