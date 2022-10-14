NZD/USD: on the eve of the start of a new week

The next week will start rather calmly due to the lack of publication of important macro statistics until the end of the trading day on Monday (for more details about the events of the upcoming week, see the Most Important Economic Events of the Week 10/17/2022 – 10/23/2022). At the end of the trading day on Monday, fresh information on inflation in New Zealand will be published, namely, the consumer price index CPI (for the 3rd quarter). For market participants following the dynamics of the NZD, this is important information, since the publication of inflation indicators for the largest economies in the world has, as a rule, a strong influence on the markets.

In general, the downward dynamics of NZD/USD prevails, while the pair remains in the zone of a long-term bear market - below the key resistance levels of 0.6700, 0.6325. Only their breakdown will bring the pair back into the zone of a long-term bull market.

Support levels: 0.5565, 0.5512, 0.5470

Resistance levels: 0.5640, 0.5680, 0.5810, 0.5827, 0.5910, 0.6065, 0.6210, 0.6325





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