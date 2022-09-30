Master Mode: New 'Master' Mode

A new update for the indicator with the "Master" mode has been released.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82393

When this mode is enabled, the indicator uses special settings that have shown the highest efficiency. It removes unnecessary graphic elements from the chart, and only shows the levels and where to put stop losses and take profits. This mode uses all the elements (pivot levels, currency strength), and all this is rammed into a convenient interface. Classic interface:

'Master' mode: