EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Eye Additional Gains

EUR/USD started a fresh increase from the 1.0350 zone. EUR/JPY is also rising and might gain pace if it clears the 136.80 resistance zone.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY

· The Euro started a steady increase above the 1.0480 and 1.0500 resistance levels.

· There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0625 on the hourly chart.

· EUR/JPY gained pace for a move above the 135.50 resistance zone.

· It cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance near 135.40 on the hourly chart.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro found support and started a fresh increase above the 1.0400 level against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair gained strength for a move above the 1.0500 resistance zone.

There was a clear move above the 1.0550 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, the pair surpassed the 1.0620 level and traded as high as 1.0697 on FXOpen. It is now consolidating gains above the 1.0650...More info: blog FXOpen















