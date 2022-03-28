USD/CHF maintains positive momentum

USD/CHF remains positive, trading in the zone above the important long-term support level of 0.9215. In the event of a breakdown of the key resistance level of 0.9410 USD/CHF, it will finally move into the bull market zone, and the marks of 0.9460, 0.9495 will become the nearest growth targets for the pair.

In an alternative scenario, the decline in USD/CHF will resume. The first sell signal will be a breakdown of the support level of 0.9322 (EMA200 on the 1-hour chart and the Fibonacci level of 38.2%). However, the decline to the support level of 0.9215 will still be considered a downward correction, but its breakdown may once again push USD/CHF into the bearish market.

In the current situation, the main scenario for further growth of USD/CHF is preferable. One way or another, at the moment, the decisive role in the dynamics of the USD/CHF pair remains with the dollar and the position of the SNB, which retains the right to interfere in trading on the financial market if the strengthening of the franc, in its opinion, will pose a threat to the national economy.

Support levels: 0.9338, 0.9322, 0.9284, 0.9265, 0.9215, 0.9160, 0.9107, 0.9085

Resistance levels: 0.9370, 0.9410, 0.9460, 0.9495, 0.9670, 1.0000, 1.0235, 1.0480

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