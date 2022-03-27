OMEGA POINT: Gold analisys.

Like how the flawlessly the 'Early trend catcher' mode worked with the M5 timeframe on Gold for the past few months. The stop-level 1 was hit only twice and we had 19 hit take-levels giving us win-rate at 90.48% with APPT 0.29 (Average Percent Per Trade).

Given the situation with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russia will leverage the risks against sactions by using gold more in it's economic system , therefore Gold breaking it's last high 2070.00 is a high chance. The upcoming bull trend would allow us to use the lower timeframes for good scalping buy trades in such pairs like XAUUSD, XAUEUR, XAUAUD (by using more pairs we leverage our risks).

So gold with the current strong trend gives us a perfect and profitable scalping opportunity.





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77771?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy