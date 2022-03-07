AUD/USD: rising commodity prices

At the time of publication of this article, AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7405 mark, remaining in the bull market zone above the key support levels of 0.7295, 0.7315. While commodity prices are rising (and Australia is the largest supplier to the world market of coal, iron ore, gold, liquefied gas, agricultural products), the Australian dollar will maintain positive dynamics, despite the soft rhetoric of the statements of the RBA leadership. In particular, on Tuesday and Thursday (22:15 GMT), the speech of the head of the RBA, Philip Lowe, is scheduled. During his speech, he will give an assessment of the current situation in the Australian economy and, probably, indicate further plans for the monetary policy of the department entrusted to him. Any signals from him regarding changes in the RBA's monetary policy plans will cause a sharp increase in volatility in AUD quotes. If he does not touch on the topic of monetary policy, then the market reaction to his speech will be weak.

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