Learn2trade signals review. Friends, we have published a free signal to demonstrate the trading of our forex robot called "Learn2Trade EA". This signal trades according to the robot strategy. Partially, we ourselves close deals with the hands that the robot opens. And in part, we enable the robot to close deals on its own. You can see the trading results by clicking on the Learn2Trade link. It publishes information about profit / loss in real time. you can also see the entire history of trading. You can download and test the robot that the signal trades on via the Learn2Trade link.







