The Best Expert Advisor

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1334487

Follow the new version of our EA: https://youtu.be/jSTbu40zhWQ



(Results of operations at the end of the video)

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🔹 No Martingale

🔹 No Hedge

🔹 No grid

🔹 Intraday

🔹 Minimum suggested deposit of $500

Telegram: @Abragafx



