Overview of FXOpen's Best-performing PAMM Accounts in November 2021

FXOpen’s TOP-10 November 2021 PAMM Accounts

It’s the beginning of the winter season, and, with less than a month left before the long-awaited holidays, every investor’s goal is to make sound, profitable, low-drawdown investments. It is also high time we summarized FXOpen PAMM accounts November results, so we bring to your attention our most attractive PAMM providers. Feel free to monitor their activity and add them to your investment portfolio.

Before we start, here are some numbers: as of the beginning of December, 148 PAMM-provider accounts on the FXOpen platform have accumulated 3,229,379.00 USD in investment capital.

One of the most experienced providers on the FXOpen platform with a concise level of deposit load, evidenced by low drawdowns. November’s earnings amounted to 12.72%. Over the long haul, the provider has demonstrated stable profitability: since the beginning of the year, this PAMM account manager has yielded over 200% in profit. According to the trader, they operate manually and employ technical analysis to catch a reversal and/or a good entry opportunity. You can join this offer for as little as 100 USD. ....More info: blog FXOpen











