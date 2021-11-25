ETHUSD and LTCUSD Technical Analysis – 25th NOV, 2021

ETHUSD: Double Bottom Pattern Above $4,000

On Nov 23rd, Ethereum touched a low of $4,030, after which the prices stabilized and, as of yesterday, entered into a consolidation phase.

In today’s Asian trading session, ETHUSD touched an intraday high of $4,334.

We can see a double bottom pattern above $4,000 which signifies a bullish reversal, end of a downtrend and a shift towards an uptrend.

In today’s European trading session, the price of Ethereum continues to rise slowly and is aiming for upsides of $4,400 and $4,500.

The fall in the levels of ETH seen last week occurred due to profit-taking; the bullish tone is back in the markets. The pair is gaining a bullish momentum and is also poised for a rally upwards of $4,500 that can happen any time now.

ETH is trading above its pivot level of $4,276 and moving in a bullish trend. The price of ETHUSD has already broken its classic resistance level of $4,298 and its Fibonacci resistance level of $4,290. In the US trading session, it is aiming towards the $4,400 handle.

All the major technical indicators are giving a STRONG BUY signal.

ETH is now trading above both the 100 hourly and 200 hourly simple moving averages.

Ethereum is in continuation of bullish channel

Short-term range appears to be bullish for ETHUSD

All the moving averages are giving a STRONG BUY signal

Average true range is indicating LESS market volatility .... More info: blog FXOpen

Ether: Bullish Trend Towards $4,500 Confirmed



