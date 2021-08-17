How much to start trading on Forex is the most accessible financial market in the world. You can start trading with an initial investment of $ 50. However, the amount of money you start with is an important factor in your ultimate success and will influence your trading experience, and just because you can start trading with $ 50 doesn't mean you should.

The minimum amount of money you start with should be consistent with your goals. Do you want to receive regular income from Forex trading? Do you just want to grow your small account no matter how long it takes?

To determine how much money you need to start trading Forex, you must consider your level of risk as well as the potential risks and rewards of different investment amounts.

Obviously, Forex traders start trading Forex because they want to make money from it. While you can make money by starting with a small account, you are likely to make more profit if you have more capital in your trading account.

The biggest problem when starting with a small initial investment is that you can start with small positions. With smaller positions, you will make less profit compared to what you would get if you were trading with large amounts of money. You also won't be able to make many trades at the same time if you have little capital.

Consequently, a small account will grow much less than a large one and at a slower rate. The psychological problem of putting in a lot of effort to get a small reward can be a good reason to consider starting with an initial investment in excess of $ 50 or $ 100, otherwise you may lose motivation.

With these potentially high risks and rewards in mind, let's look at some capital scenarios involving different levels of initial investment.







