WTI OIL: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The price is below the important resistance levels 70.26, 69.75 and moves within the descending channel on the daily chart (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Break of short-term support level 68.82 will be another confirmation signal in favor of resuming short positions with targets at key long-term support levels 64.50, 61.40.

A break of the 53.80 support level will bring WTI oil back to the bear market.





In an alternative scenario, the breakdown of the 69.75, 70.26 resistance levels will become a signal to open long positions with targets at the local resistance level of 73.80.

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 68.50. Stop-Loss 69.60. Take-Profit 67.00, 66.00, 64.50, 61.40, 60.00, 56.40, 53.80

Buy Stop 69.60. Stop-Loss 68.50. Take-Profit 69.75, 70.26, 71.00, 73.80, 74.00, 75.00, 76.20

*) WTI: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



