EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

EUR / USD has managed to rally over the past two days, returning to the zone of the long-term key support level of 1.1940. Above this level and the support level of 1.1880 EUR / USD remains in the bull market zone.

The breakdown of the important resistance levels 1.1989, 1.2005 will confirm the resumption of the long-term upward dynamics of EUR / USD (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





In an alternative scenario and after a confirmed breakdown of the 1.1880 support level, EUR / USD may continue to decline towards the 1.1780 support level.

The break of the long-term key support level 1.1610 will finally break the bullish trend of EUR / USD.

Support levels: 1.1940, 1.1880, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1610

Resistance levels: 1.1989, 1.2005, 1.2070, 1.2081, 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.1910. Stop-Loss 1.1960. Take-Profit 1.1880, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1610

Buy Stop 1.1960. Stop-Loss 1.1910. Take-Profit 1.1989, 1.2005, 1.2070, 1.2081, 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



