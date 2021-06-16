USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

USD / CAD is trading in a tight range near 1.2185, about 20 pips below June and 6-week highs at 1.2204.





At the same time, the price has broken through the important short-term resistance levels 1.2128, 1.2166 and continues to grow towards the important medium-term resistance level 1.2225. If the Fed leaders do not make unexpected statements following the meeting, which ends at 18:00 (GMT), then the growth of USD / CAD above the resistance level of 1.2225 should not be expected. In this case, USD / CAD is likely to resume its downward trend, and the breakdown of support levels 1.2166, 1.2160 (Fibonacci level 50% of downward correction in the wave of USD / CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600) will be a signal for the resumption of short positions (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





Support levels: 1.2165, 1.2160, 1.2128, 1.2085, 1.2010

Resistance levels: 1.2225, 1.2450, 1.2515, 1.2645, 1.2740, 1.2970

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.2155. Stop-Loss 1.2215. Take-Profit 1.2128, 1.2085, 1.2010

Buy Stop 1.2215. Stop-Loss 1.2155. Take-Profit 1.2225, 1.2450, 1.2515, 1.2645, 1.2740, 1.2970

*) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

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