GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Expectations for a UK economic recovery thanks to vaccinations remain strong and will continue to support the pound. A consistent breakdown of strong resistance levels 1.3970, 1.4006 may be a signal for the resumption of long positions in GBP / USD (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





Support levels: 1.3915, 1.3852, 1.3810, 1.3680, 1.3580, 1.3450, 1.3300, 1.3210

Resistance levels: 1.3970, 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.3890. Stop-Loss 1.3960. Take-Profit 1.3852, 1.3810, 1.3680, 1.3580, 1.3450, 1.3300, 1.3210

Buy Stop 1.3960. Stop-Loss 1.3890. Take-Profit 1.4006, 1.4100, 1.4240, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580, 1.4830

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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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