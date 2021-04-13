EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

If the yield on US government bonds resumes growth, the dollar will continue to strengthen

(see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





, and in this case EUR / USD will go down to the support levels of 1.1861, 1.1835. A break of the support level of 1.1550 will increase the risks of a resumption of the long-term bearish trend in EUR / USD.

Support levels: 1.1861, 1.1835, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1900, 1.1930, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell by market, Sell Stop 1.1880. Stop-Loss 1.1935. Take-Profit 1.1861, 1.1835, 1.1780, 1.1710, 1.1600, 1.1550

Buy Stop 1.1935. Stop-Loss 1.1880. Take-Profit 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600





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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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