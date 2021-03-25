USD/CHF: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In the current situation of strengthening the dollar, long positions in USD / CHF are preferable, and the breakdown of the local resistance level 0.9380 will be a signal for their buildup. Also, one cannot exclude the currency intervention of the NBS with the sale of the franc, which the bank never announces either before or after this intervention (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")





If the USD / CHF continues to rise, the closest target will be the resistance level 0.9495. More distant growth targets are located at resistance levels 0.9555, 0.9670.

Trading scenarios

Sell ​​Stop 0.9320. Stop-Loss 0.9385. Take-Profit 0.9296, 0.9200, 0.9170, 0.9107, 0.9000

Buy Stop 0.9385. Stop-Loss 0.9320. Take-Profit 0.9495, 0.9555, 0.9670

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**) USD/CHF: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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