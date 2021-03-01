AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS





In the zone above the key support levels 0.7430, 0.7340, 0.7270 the long-term positive dynamics of AUD / USD remains (also see "Fundamental analysis and market expectations").





Support levels: 0.7690, 0.7510, 0.7430, 0.7340, 0.7270

Resistance levels: 0.7743, 0.7830, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7680. Stop-Loss 0.7790. Take-Profit 0.7600, 0.7510, 0.7430, 0.7340, 0.7270

Buy Stop 0.7790. Stop-Loss 0.7680. Take-Profit 0.7830, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



