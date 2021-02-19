AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

It is worth noting that AUD / USD has come up against a strong long-term resistance level 0.7840 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart), which separates the long-term bullish trend of the pair from the bearish one.

It is most likely that AUD / USD will stabilize in the vicinity of this level and 0.7840 mark before heading to new highs (see Technical and Fundamental Analysis on 19/02/2021)

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7730. Stop-Loss 0.7850. Take-Profit 0.7691, 0.7645, 0.7510, 0.7410, 0.7340, 0.7300, 0.7260, 0.7200, 0.7100, 0.7037

Buy Stop 0.7850. Stop-Loss 0.7730. Take-Profit 0.7900, 0.7980, 0.8160

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**) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



