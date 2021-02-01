Technical Analysis Tools - Creating a Profitable Trading System - by Mark Tinghino

2008, 320 pages, by Mark Tinghino



Being a book published by Bloomberg I expected waaaaay more than a copy cat of other Technical Analysis books.

Totally boring reading, the same old TA subjects put in a book and under these 2 subjects/Title: “Techincal Analysis Tools” and “Creating a Profitable Trading System”. Missed badly those 2 subjects. Novice traders will not have any useful training, intermediate traders will be bored, and advanced traders will be angered. If there is any consolation you just spent USD 8,00 on it…

As an example of bad selection of theme, he starts the Technical Analysis part trying to explain how the Copper Futures market works…

Then in another part, he tries to explain Channels using charts showing up Andrew’s Pitchfork used in a totally wrong way! (at least not in the original way it was created). He doesn’t even show how to draw the Channels, and even other TA patterns… Totally useless information…

#NotWorthTheTime

:(

