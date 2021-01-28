S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The growth of the index is most likely to resume. The first signal for this will be a breakdown of the resistance level 3754.0 (ЕМА200 on the 4-hour chart). A return into the zone above the resistance level 3813.0 (ЕМА200 on the 1-hour chart) will confirm the recovery of the upward dynamics of the S&P 500 (see "Actual technical and fundamental analysis ")





. Support levels: 3714.0, 3588.0, 3515.0, 3435.0, 3448.0, 3300.0, 3230.0

Resistance levels: 3754.0, 3813.0, 3870.0, 3900.0

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 3712.0. Stop-Loss 3760.0. Targets 3700.0, 3600.0, 3588.0, 3515.0, 3435.0, 3448.0, 3300.0, 3230.0

Buy by market. Buy Stop 3760.0. Stop-Loss 3712.0. Targets 3813.0, 3870.0, 3900.0

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**) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations







