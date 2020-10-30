The Book of R – by Tilman Davies

2016, 832 pages, by Tilman Davies



This is a massive 800 pages gorilla of full information and very well structured book about R and Basic Statistics! Wow!

This book is very well structured, so you will progress in a very logical way through the R language, even if you are not a programmer.

Of course that a “programmer spirit” is needed from you because R is a programming language, no matter what you heard beforehand in other books or from your friends… Without the “programmer spirit” it will be impossible to progress in this field of joining data and get results from interactive programming…

But if you have that spirit in yourself, this is The Book!

#TotallyRecommended