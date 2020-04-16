The battle between greed and reason in the Forex market

What attracts you to participate in the market, wants to try it or want to make a lot of money and fast. Individual brokers who have poured in oil and the fire that your desire to get rich quickly ignited. You rushed into the market with almost no defenses, no plans, no calculation. math, the fact. The marketplace is the battlefield and we are the soldiers. You rush in without knowing the enemy about the terrain or how to use the weapons. on a small account to have time to train and understand the market that has been rushing into trading on a big account from the beginning. Transient emotions are overpowering you and I are here to wake up Your mind wakes up after days of hibernation.

Making money is never really easy and especially for the profession we do not understand much about it.When you are new to Forex and want to try it out, we recommend that you should immediately make a long plan. Term details for yourself. Trade on demo account for 3 months to understand all the index information and know how to use MT4.

Know how to evaluate a reputable floor with certainty. Have a formula for managing your own capital.

Explore information and support and trends carefully.

The proposed method may be: Price action.

Absolutely no mandate, no copy orders, no big money to go to school without a little understanding of the market.

Trade your real account of about 500USD only at 0.01 in the first 12 months. When there are stable results, raise capital.

Post your reminders and plan notes in the most visible places during the transaction to autistic you daily.

Use critical thinking to find a team, a mentor with the lowest reach and cost will burn the stage a lot.

After trading try to research our articles about trading psychology and trading habits carefully. Our articles often focus on the realities and trading psychology. And the most core problems that traders often encounter that maybe the courses you spend a lot of money on are not necessarily serious. with you like us.

Hoping that one day you will look back and not lament: "Perhaps we should listen more to us". Best regards !



