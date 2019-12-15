Wall Street Original MT4+MT5 English

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There are many similar advisors on the Internet:
- Trio dancer
- Wall Street Bot (WSB)
- WSB Bot
- BTCash
- Alfa trend bot
- Profit FX
- Pride FX
- CRONOS
- STB Smart Traiding Bot
All of them were made from the same adviser, but for some reason, not one wondered who the real author of the original adviser is?
I decided to release a version for MT5 and MT4 and thereby put the final point on this issue.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44502 - MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44512 - MT4
Removed all unnecessary in my opinion functions that have shown themselves to be bad and not effective over a period of more than 5 years.
Most of the set-files of settings from the above advisers are suitable for this advisor.
Recommend broker: https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=wxxk
- Trading Mode - the mode of choosing the direction of trading or the complete shutdown of the adviser.
- Max orders count - limit the maximum number of positions for all strategies.
- MM - automatic lot calculation
- Divider - divisor in the calculation formula of the lot: 0.00001 * Account_Balance / Divider
- Lots - initial lot if MM = false
- Lot exponent - multiplier of the subsequent lot when averaging
- Max Lot - limitation of the maximum lot; when the lot is reached or exceeded, the next lot will be set
- Continue trading - allows you to trade all 3 strategies, if disabled, the so-called 'Drying' mode will turn on. In this mode, the adviser will work to close all strategies in profit and wait for a command from the user.
- Use TF by Max Orders - when the limit on the number of orders is reached, all strategies switch to trading mode on the specified time frame.
- Max Orders - the number of orders, upon reaching which the adviser switches the timeframe for signals.
- Trend Start - the number of the knee from which the order begins to open in the opposite direction, counting on taking additional profit if the price moves against the trend.
- Trend Exponent - lot multiplier from the one opened during averaging when the Trend Start function is enabled.
- Drowdown - drawdown level in% at which the EA stops opening the first orders for strategies, but brings open ones to a positive result.
- Use open average by ticks - turns on the mode of opening averaging orders by ticks or waits for the bar to finish and analyzes the passed negative Pip Step distance.
- Take profit - take profit in standard points for closing a group of orders.
- Use close by profit - turns on the mode of closing all positions by the total profit in money.
- Minimal count orders - at what minimum quantity this mode is activated.
- Profit in value - profit in currency at which all positions will be closed.
- Use equity stop - enable closing control by drawdown level in%
- Total equity risk - drawdown level in% of the balance.
- Use open Monday - turns on the monitoring of the opening on Monday from the specified time.
- Hour - the hour from which trading on Monday starts.
- Use close Friday - forced closing of all positions on Friday by time.
- Hour - the hour at which all positions are forcibly closed and the adviser goes into Monday standby mode.
- Continue trading - includes a strategy. When the strategy is turned off and there are positions, the 'Drying' mode is activated, which was described earlier.
- TF - timeframe for the signal to open the first strategy order
- Max Orders - the maximum number of averaging orders in the strategy
- Use trailing stop - the trailing stop mode for a group of strategy orders, can significantly increase the advisor's survival in difficult situations.
- Trailing start - level of inclusion of a trailing stop from the breakeven point of the strategy
- Trailing stop - stop level in points
- Pip step - the minimum step between positions during averaging.
- Pip step multiplier - averaging step multiplier
- Magic - identifier of strategy orders. Magic + 1 reserved for Trend Strategy Orders