Wall Street Original MT4+MT5 English

There are many similar advisors on the Internet:

Trio dancer

Wall Street Bot (WSB)

WSB Bot

BTCash

Alfa trend bot

Profit FX

Pride FX

CRONOS

STB Smart Traiding Bot

All of them were made from the same adviser, but for some reason, not one wondered who the real author of the original adviser is?

I decided to release a version for MT5 and MT4 and thereby put the final point on this issue.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44502 - MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44512 - MT4



Removed all unnecessary in my opinion functions that have shown themselves to be bad and not effective over a period of more than 5 years.

Most of the set-files of settings from the above advisers are suitable for this advisor.

Recommend broker: https://rbfxdirect.com/ru/lk/?a=wxxk

Trading Mode - the mode of choosing the direction of trading or the complete shutdown of the adviser.

- the mode of choosing the direction of trading or the complete shutdown of the adviser. Max orders count - limit the maximum number of positions for all strategies.

- limit the maximum number of positions for all strategies. MM - automatic lot calculation

- automatic lot calculation Divider - divisor in the calculation formula of the lot: 0.00001 * Account_Balance / Divider

- divisor in the calculation formula of the lot: 0.00001 * Account_Balance / Divider Lots - initial lot if MM = false

- initial lot if MM = false Lot exponent - multiplier of the subsequent lot when averaging

- multiplier of the subsequent lot when averaging Max Lot - limitation of the maximum lot; when the lot is reached or exceeded, the next lot will be set

- limitation of the maximum lot; when the lot is reached or exceeded, the next lot will be set Continue trading - allows you to trade all 3 strategies, if disabled, the so-called 'Drying' mode will turn on. In this mode, the adviser will work to close all strategies in profit and wait for a command from the user.

- allows you to trade all 3 strategies, if disabled, the so-called 'Drying' mode will turn on. In this mode, the adviser will work to close all strategies in profit and wait for a command from the user. Use TF by Max Orders - when the limit on the number of orders is reached, all strategies switch to trading mode on the specified time frame.

- when the limit on the number of orders is reached, all strategies switch to trading mode on the specified time frame. Max Orders - the number of orders, upon reaching which the adviser switches the timeframe for signals.

- the number of orders, upon reaching which the adviser switches the timeframe for signals. Trend Start - the number of the knee from which the order begins to open in the opposite direction, counting on taking additional profit if the price moves against the trend.

- the number of the knee from which the order begins to open in the opposite direction, counting on taking additional profit if the price moves against the trend. Trend Exponent - lot multiplier from the one opened during averaging when the Trend Start function is enabled.

- lot multiplier from the one opened during averaging when the Trend Start function is enabled. Drowdown - drawdown level in% at which the EA stops opening the first orders for strategies, but brings open ones to a positive result.

- drawdown level in% at which the EA stops opening the first orders for strategies, but brings open ones to a positive result. Use open average by ticks - turns on the mode of opening averaging orders by ticks or waits for the bar to finish and analyzes the passed negative Pip Step distance.

- turns on the mode of opening averaging orders or waits for the bar to finish and analyzes the passed negative Pip Step distance. Take profit - take profit in standard points for closing a group of orders.

- take profit in standard points for closing a group of orders. Use close by profit - turns on the mode of closing all positions by the total profit in money.

- turns on the mode of closing all positions by the total profit in money. Minimal count orders - at what minimum quantity this mode is activated.

- at what minimum quantity this mode is activated. Profit in value - profit in currency at which all positions will be closed.

- profit in currency at which all positions will be closed. Use equity stop - enable closing control by drawdown level in%

- enable closing control by drawdown level in% Total equity risk - drawdown level in% of the balance.

- drawdown level in% of the balance. Use open Monday - turns on the monitoring of the opening on Monday from the specified time.

- turns on the monitoring of the opening on Monday from the specified time. Hour - the hour from which trading on Monday starts.

- the hour from which trading on Monday starts. Use close Friday - forced closing of all positions on Friday by time.

- forced closing of all positions on Friday by time. Hour - the hour at which all positions are forcibly closed and the adviser goes into Monday standby mode.