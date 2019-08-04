American First Finance That Work

American First Finance primary insurance coverage protection division operates as a result of the Good American Insurance coverage protection agency, primarily based in 1872, and focuses on property and casualty insurance coverage protection suppliers. Completely different associates and subsidiaries embrace Good American Custom-made, Mid-Continent Group, Nationwide Interstate, and Republic Indemnity. Additional insurance coverage protection specialities embrace (nevertheless aren’t restricted to) equine, trucking, govt obligation, fidelity and crime, and agribusiness. Good American Financial Property is a totally owned subsidiary of American Financial Group and supplies quite a lot of annuities, life insurance coverage protection merchandise and supplemental insurances to individuals and enterprises.

The mum or dad agency, AFG, is owned principally by the family of financier Carl Lindner, Jr., who bought the company in 1973 and served as its chairman until his demise in 2011. The senior Lindner’s sons, Carl H. Lindner III and S. Craig Lindner operate Co-Chief Authorities Officers. (Read more)