Product comparison (CAP ZONE EA) Part 12

13 June 2019
Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Product Comparison CAP Zone Recovery EA


Our main product is CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO

Another product is CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER


Main difference between two product is only Initial Trade Type. In CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO have 6 Initial Trade Type, It can manage your manual open trade also can manage your external ea's trade. On the others hand CAP Zone Recovery BUILDER EA only one initial trade type, it has only auto trading. Builder EA can't manage manual trade. Here the details


 


 CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO

 CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER
Initial Trade Type
  • External Manual Trade
  • External EA Trade
  • Auto Trading
  • Instant Order
  • Trade Panel
  • Button (For Simulator Backtest)
  • Only Auto trading.
Build In Auto Indicator Come with EA
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Moving Average
  • Heiken
  • ADX
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • Ichimuku
  • Breakout
  • First
  • Moving Average
  • Adaptive Moving Average
  • Double Exponential Moving Average
  • Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
  • Triple Exponential Moving Average
  • Variable Index Dynamic Average
  • Average True Range
  • Bears Power
  • Bulls Power
  • Chaikin Oscillator
  • Commodity Channel Index
  • DeMarket
  • Force Index
  • Momentum
  • Moving Average of Oscillator
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Triple Exponential Average
  • Williams Percent Range
  • Accumulation/Distribution
  • Money Flow Index
  • On Balance Volume
  • Volumes
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Envelopes
  • Accelerator Oscillator
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Gator Oscillator
  • Market Facilitation Index
  • Zik Zak Breakout
  • Factal Breakout
  • Daily Candle Breakout
  • Insider Bar Candle Breakout

    Many More - 
Grid Trade Yes Yes
Hedge Trade Yes Yes
Non-Hedge Mode Yes Yes
Loss Setting Yes Yes
BE and TR Yes Yes
Time and News Filter Yes Yes
External EA Management  Yes No


CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO are main for whom are manual trade. Who open trade manually and EA will manage his trade who going into loss. 

CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER don't have any manually open initial trade. All trade open by EA.