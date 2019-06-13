Product comparison (CAP ZONE EA) Part 12

0
Product Comparison CAP Zone Recovery EA
Our main product is CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO
Another product is CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER
Main difference between two product is only Initial Trade Type. In CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO have 6 Initial Trade Type, It can manage your manual open trade also can manage your external ea's trade. On the others hand CAP Zone Recovery BUILDER EA only one initial trade type, it has only auto trading. Builder EA can't manage manual trade. Here the details
|CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO
|CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER
|Initial Trade Type
|
|
|Build In Auto Indicator Come with EA
|
|
|Grid Trade
|Yes
|Yes
|Hedge Trade
|Yes
|Yes
|Non-Hedge Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Loss Setting
|Yes
|Yes
|BE and TR
|Yes
|Yes
|Time and News Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|External EA Management
|Yes
|No
CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO are main for whom are manual trade. Who open trade manually and EA will manage his trade who going into loss.
CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER don't have any manually open initial trade. All trade open by EA.