Product comparison (CAP ZONE EA) Part 12

Product Comparison CAP Zone Recovery EA





Our main product is CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO

Another product is CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER





Main difference between two product is only Initial Trade Type. In CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO have 6 Initial Trade Type, It can manage your manual open trade also can manage your external ea's trade. On the others hand CAP Zone Recovery BUILDER EA only one initial trade type, it has only auto trading. Builder EA can't manage manual trade. Here the details







CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO



CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER



Initial Trade Type External Manual Trade

External EA Trade

Auto Trading

Instant Order

Trade Panel

Button (For Simulator Backtest) Only Auto trading. Build In Auto Indicator Come with EA Bollinger Bands

Moving Average

Heiken

ADX

MACD

RSI

Ichimuku

Breakout

First

Moving Average

Adaptive Moving Average

Double Exponential Moving Average

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

Triple Exponential Moving Average

Variable Index Dynamic Average

Average True Range

Bears Power

Bulls Power

Chaikin Oscillator

Commodity Channel Index

DeMarket

Force Index

Momentum

Moving Average of Oscillator

Relative Strength Index

Triple Exponential Average

Williams Percent Range

Accumulation/Distribution

Money Flow Index

On Balance Volume

Volumes



Bollinger Bands

Envelopes



Accelerator Oscillator

Awesome Oscillator

Gator Oscillator

Market Facilitation Index



Zik Zak Breakout

Factal Breakout

Daily Candle Breakout

Insider Bar Candle Breakout



Many More -

Grid Trade Yes Yes Hedge Trade Yes Yes Non-Hedge Mode Yes Yes Loss Setting Yes Yes BE and TR Yes Yes Time and News Filter Yes Yes External EA Management Yes No





CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO are main for whom are manual trade. Who open trade manually and EA will manage his trade who going into loss.

CAP Zone Recovery EA BUILDER don't have any manually open initial trade. All trade open by EA.



