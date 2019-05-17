EURGBP sees additional price strength on bull pressure following its recent strength. On the downside, support stands at the 0.8700 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8650 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8600 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8800 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8850 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8900 level followed by the 0.8950 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further weakness. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on further recovery.







