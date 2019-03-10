EURUSD looks to recover further higher in the new week despite its lower close at the end of the week (see weekly chart). Support comes in at the 1.1200 where a break will aim at the 1.1150 level. A break below here will target the 1.1100 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.1050. On the upside, resistance resides at 1.1400 level with a break through there opening the door for further upside towards the 1.1450 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 1.1500 level where a violation will expose the 1.1550 level. All in all, EURUSD continues to threaten further downside pressure but with caution.





