USDCHF risk remains higher with eyes on the 1.0127 zone as it expects more strength in the new week towards its key resistance. Resistance stands at the 1.0150 level. A break of there will clear the way for a run at the 1.0200 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 1.0150 level and then the 1.0250 level. Its weekly RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside. On the downside, support is seen at the 1.0000 level. A turn below here will set the stage for more decline towards the 0.9950 level. And then the 0.9900 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.9850 level. All in all, USDCHF faces further upside pressure following its higher close the past week.







