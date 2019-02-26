GBPUSD Faces More Upside Pressure On Bull Offensive

GBPUSD faces more upside pressure on bullish offensive. looks to recover further higher on bull pressure. Support stands at 1.3100 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.3050 level where a break will turn focus to the 1.3000 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2950 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2900 level. On the upside, resistance stands at the 1.3200 with a turn above here allowing for additional strength to build up towards the 1.3250 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3300 level followed by the 1.3350 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further upside pressure on more strength.



