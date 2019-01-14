EA "Pattern 123 Zig Zag".

Version 11.0 2021.01.24

New variable "StartCondition"

If

"StartCondition==Pattern 123 ZigZag"

// ...start conditions is a breakdown of the 123 ZigZag pattern level, the algorithm that was originally created.



User Suggestion:

(1) The number of orders is small. The ordering interval is 1 to 4 days or more. Taking advantage of ZigZag, I would like to place an order / close at level 3 (maximum wavelength).

If

"StartCondition==Extremum Zig Zag"

// ...the start conditions are a breakdown of the near extremum level, a new algorithm.



User Suggestion:

(2) Currently, BUY is being held in the mountains and SELL is being held in the valley. I wonder if this can be reversed. (SELL in the mountains, BUY in the valley)

New variable "ReversInputSignal"

// ReversInputSignal=true/false

// the reverse ONLY works for market execution ("Type of execution_ Instant/Market Execution")

Version 10.0 2020.07.29

User suggestion:

If you could add two options for the SL and TP- Real and Virtual, that would be nice. People with VPS could use the virtual option.



Added new variables:

// "VirtualSL"=false\true;

// "VirtualTP"=false\true;

Required condition for performing these functions:

// "The type of Grid" == "no Grid";

// "Stop’n’Reverse orders" == false;



User suggestion:

Does the EA have the option of adjusting entry by user defined pips? For example, if the predetermined long entry is 1.65432 based on zig zag indicator,, then the user should be able to add 10 or 15 pips to it to make 1.65532 or 1.65582 the new entry point. This would help prevent entering false breakouts.



Added new variables:

// "BUY_AdjustingEntry +/- point";

// "SELL_AdjustingEntry +/- point".