(22 NOVEMBER 2018)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:Asian markets higher at US Thanksgiving

Asian stock markets held to their gains and are on the way to close the week in positive territory. Despite lower volumes on Asian market due to the US Thanksgiving holiday, Chinese equities remained robust, with both Chinese mainland and Hong Kong indexes closing in opposite directions while European equities are on track for closing the week in the red. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index (-5% year-to-date) is now turning into neutral territory for the week, bouncing back from two consecutive drops amid the Renault-Nissan scandal and further risk aversion in the marketplace. China’s Hong Kong Hang Seng closed the day at +0.18% while Shenzhen CSI 300 dropped by -0.37%. South Korean KOSPI closed slightly lower at -0.32% and Australia’s ASX 200 continues to bounce back after reaching its lowest level in a year.

By Vincent Mivelaz



