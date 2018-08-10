GBPUSD: Bearish, Extends Weakness

GBPUSD: The pair continues to retain its downside pressure selling off further on Friday. Support lies at the 1.2750 level where a break will turn attention to the 1.2700 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.2650 level. Below here will set the stage for more weakness towards the 1.2600 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 1.2850 levels with a turn above here allowing more strength to build up towards the 1.2900 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 1.2950 level followed by the 1.3000 level. On the whole, GBPUSD remains biased to the downside medium term.



