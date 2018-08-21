GoodBoy EA is a new concept developed after many years of Forex trading.

It uses multilevel complex algorithms and multitimeframes analysis to detect trends. It trades in the direction of a strong market impulse.

The EA is optimized with it's default settings to pass backtesting from 2011 to 5-Aug-2018 (Release date).





Characteristics of the EA

FIFO compliance option.

Price averaging of same kind trades (Buys separated from Sells).

Hidden take profit and stop loss.

Trend detection.

Volatility filters.

Artificial instinct module.

Time filter.





Recommended settings

EA settings : 3 important settings should be made: Use the default parameters + SET GMT offset properly, Turn Time Filter to ON, Set Starting Blance .

: Use the default parameters . Brokers : Low commission brokers are recommended.

: Low commission brokers are recommended. Symbol : EURUSD (M5 chart).

: EURUSD (M5 chart). Starting Balance : 3,000 USD.

: 3,000 USD. MT4 Spread setting for backtest : 10 (works from 0 to 25).

: 10 (works from 0 to 25). Backtest Period: 2011 to 2018 (EA is optimized over this period).

2011 to 2018 (EA is optimized over this period). Backtesting Model: You can use Open Prices Only for faster backtesting, it gives 95% the same result as EveryTick





Parameters

General Parameters:

Trade Comment : Your comment here.

: Your comment here. Magic Number: 90222.

Trading Gatekeeper:

Enable Smart Merlin Filter : True (Recommended).

: True (Recommended). Merlin Filter Value: 97

97 Merlin Calibration: 66.5424

66.5424 Enable Artificial Instinct : True (Recommended).

: True (Recommended). Artificial Instinct Value: 500

500 Instinct Calibration 1: 140

140 Instinct Calibration 2: 200

200 FIFO Compliance : False (Enable this parameter for FIFO brokers only).

: False (Enable this parameter for FIFO brokers only). Trade Direction : BothDirections (Forces the EA to trade in one direction only).

: BothDirections (Forces the EA to trade in one direction only). Time Filter : Yes (Allows the EA to trade according to the timer below, it is necessary to set this to YES , by default the EA has this set to No because of mql5 restriction and validation rules, you must turn the Time Filter to "Yes" or your tests will fail !!!).

GMT Offset: +3 (GMT offset between your broker's time and GMT time, very important to set it properly , Your broker time can be seen on the upper left side of MT4 above the Currencies list, it is named : Market Watch ) If your Market Watch is ahead of GMT by 3 hours you set the GMT Offset to +3.

Start Hour : 23 (0 to 24).

: 23 (0 to 24). Start Minute : 0 (0 to 60).

: 0 (0 to 60). Stop Hour : 5 (0 to 24).

: 5 (0 to 24). Stop Minute : 0 (0 to 60).

: 0 (0 to 60). Trade on Friday?: Yes.

Lot Sizing, Take Profit and Stop Loss:

Lot Sizing Method : MoneyManagement (This determines the size of the starting lot to be either a fixed lot size or a risk % based on the balance of the account).

: MoneyManagement (This determines the size of the starting lot to be either a fixed lot size or a risk % based on the balance of the account). Fixed Lot Size : 0.01 (If FixedLot is selected, here you specify the starting trade lot size).

: 0.01 (If FixedLot is selected, here you specify the starting trade lot size). Starting Balance: 3000 (If the "Lot Sizing Method" is MoneyManagement, this parameter should be equal to your Starting Balance or Initial Deposit because the EA uses a special formula to auto increase the lotsize according to this parameter).

MoneyManagement Risk Percent : 0.25 (if MoneyManagement is selected here you specify the percentage of the balance to use for the starting trade lot size).

: 0.25 (if MoneyManagement is selected here you specify the percentage of the balance to use for the starting trade lot size). Hidden TP in PIPS : 10 (This sets the minimum Take Profit of a single trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).

: 10 (This sets the minimum Take Profit of a single trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker). Hidden TP in Money : 20 (This sets the minimum Take Profit basket of the same kind trades in money, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).

: 20 (This sets the minimum Take Profit basket of the same kind trades in money, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker). Hidden Basket SL in PIPS : 1000 (This sets the maximum Stop Loss basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker).

: 1000 (This sets the maximum Stop Loss basket of the same kind trades in pips, note that the Buy trades are separated from the Sell trades and this parameter is hidden from the broker). Lot Step Short : 0.00 (This is the additional lot size for the next grid Sell trade).

: 0.00 (This is the additional lot size for the next grid Sell trade). Max Short Trades : 15 (Maximum number allowed of all open Sell trades).

: 15 (Maximum number allowed of all open Sell trades). Min Trade Distance Short : 10 (Minimum positive pips required in price change to open a next grid Sell trade).

: 10 (Minimum positive pips required in price change to open a next grid Sell trade). Lot Step Long : 0.00 (This is the additional lot size for the next grid Buy trade).

: 0.00 (This is the additional lot size for the next grid Buy trade). Max Long Trades : 15 (Maximum number allowed of all open Buy trades).

: 15 (Maximum number allowed of all open Buy trades). Min Trade Distance Long: 12 (Minimum negative pips required in price change to open a next grid Buy trade).

Notification Parameters: